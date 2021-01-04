e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive, says PM Modi

India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive, says PM Modi

The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians,” PM Modi said while addressing at the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale, and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation.
PM Modi also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale, and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India is on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world, a day after the country formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians,” PM Modi said while addressing at the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing.

PM Modi also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale, and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standards Laboratory. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.

Pitching the Make In India programme, PM Modi said, “We do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we must win the hearts of every customer of Indian products in every corner of the world. We’ve to make sure that ‘Made In India’ needs to have global demand as well as acceptance.”

PM Modi also asked scientists of CSIR to discuss and converse with students of educational institutes in the entire country and share their experiences with the NextGen.

“CSIR scientists should interact with more and more students of the country, share their experiences of the coronavirus period and the work done in this research field with the new generation,” PM Modi said. This will help you in preparing a new generation of young scientists in the coming tomorrow, he added.

tags
top news
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In