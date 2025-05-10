India says de-escalation has conditions as Pakistan continues attacks | All that happened today
In response to Pakistan’s aggression along the western border and LoC, the Indian Armed Forces targeted key Pakistani military facilities on Saturday.
Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, India on Saturday described Pakistan's actions as "escalatory" and "provocative." Foreign secretary Vikram Misri made these remarks during a press briefing, where he presented evidence of Pakistan's provocative actions and debunked the misinformation being spread by Pakistan.
Pakistan on Saturday unsuccessfully launched drones towards India for the third straight day, after ‘Operation Sindoor’ of Indian military on May 7 struck nine terror infrastructures in Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)
In response to Pakistan’s aggression along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces targeted key Pakistani military facilities, including technical units, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition depots.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops to forward positions. She said that while India has countered all hostile actions with measured responses, it remains committed to de-escalation, provided Pakistan reciprocates with restraint.
Vikram Misri urged the public not to be misled by the “tissue of lies” being propagated by the Pakistani state.
- PM holds key meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday convened a meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and heads of the Indian Armed Forces at his residence in New Delhi. This meeting followed India's strikes on four Pakistani airbases early Saturday morning, in retaliation for Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations.
- Pak's attacks: Massive explosions were reported in J&K's Srinagar, just hours after similar blasts rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital early Saturday. Two large explosions occurred near Srinagar airport around 11:45 am, triggering panic as electricity was cut off across the city and nearby regions. Sirens also echoed in several areas. Earlier in the morning, multiple blasts occurred in the city, shortly after Indian forces thwarted drone attacks from Pakistan in the region.
- De-escalation: On Saturday, Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar said that Islamabad would consider de-escalating if India halts further attacks. However, he added that Pakistan’s military is acting defensively and taking minimal actions. Dar’s statement was mirrored by another Pakistani minister as both Indian and Pakistani militaries continued targeting each other’s facilities with missiles over the last 12 hours, further escalating the conflict. “Pakistan will consider de-escalation if India stops further attacks. However, if India launches any further strikes our response will follow,” Dar said.
- India junks false info: Earlier, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. During the press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed Pakistan's attempts to spread false information about damages to various critical military assets, such as the S-400 system in Adhampur, airfields in Suratgarh and Sirsa, the BrahMos facility in Nagrota, and artillery positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among others. India strongly rejected Pakistan’s malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military infrastructure and assets.
- Pak targets 26 locations in India, attack thwarted: The Indian Army successfully thwarted a drone attack attempt on northern and western India early in the morning at 5 am, destroying the drones in the air, according to defence officials. India launched retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan targeted 26 locations across India. The exchange of fire continues at several places along the Line of Control.
- Drones spotted: Amid the escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted across 26 locations, from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC). These drones, suspected to be armed, pose significant threats to both civilian and military targets. The areas where drones were observed include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.
- Pak's claims: According to the news agency PTI, which quoted PTV News, Pakistan claimed on Saturday morning that Indian missiles and drones had targeted three of its airbases, namely Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district). However, they maintained that all Air Force assets remained intact. Pakistan's military spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said Indian jets had launched air-to-surface missiles. Minutes later, Pakistan announced a retaliatory operation, "Bunyan al-Marsous," meaning "Iron Wall," using medium-range Fateh-1 missiles.
- PIB junks Delhi airport missile attack fake claim: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport resumed normal operations early Saturday and issued an advisory to passengers amid increased security measures due to the heightened tensions. Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s fact-check unit has debunked a viral video falsely claiming to show a missile attack on Delhi Airport.
- 32 airports shut in India: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) temporarily closing 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations. This closure is in effect from May 9 to May 14, 2025, which corresponds to 0529 IST on May 15, 2025, for operational reasons. The airports affected include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.