India says de-escalation has conditions as Pakistan continues attacks | All that happened today

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, India on Saturday described Pakistan's actions as "escalatory" and "provocative." Foreign secretary Vikram Misri made these remarks during a press briefing, where he presented evidence of Pakistan's provocative actions and debunked the misinformation being spread by Pakistan. Damaged vehicles are pictured following Pakistani artillery shelling in Jammu on May 10, 2025. The Indian army on May 10 reported fresh Pakistani attacks along the border with its arch-foe as the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours spiralled. (AFP)

Pakistan on Saturday unsuccessfully launched drones towards India for the third straight day, after ‘Operation Sindoor’ of Indian military on May 7 struck nine terror infrastructures in Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

In response to Pakistan’s aggression along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces targeted key Pakistani military facilities, including technical units, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition depots.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops to forward positions. She said that while India has countered all hostile actions with measured responses, it remains committed to de-escalation, provided Pakistan reciprocates with restraint.

Vikram Misri urged the public not to be misled by the “tissue of lies” being propagated by the Pakistani state.

Here are the latest updates on India-Pak tensions