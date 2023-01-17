India poised better to tackle inflation, price rise: BJP resolution

India is poised better than other countries to tackle global challenges of inflation and price rise, a socio-economic resolution moved on day two of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national executive committee on Tuesday said and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating an inclusive society.

The resolution hailed Modi’s efforts in renovating temples such as the Kashi Vishwanath and the Somnath Temple while saying a grand Ram Temple will soon be completed in Ayodhya. It referred to a growing reliance on digital technology.

The resolution praised Modi for his “clarity of thought and successful implementation of efficient policies even in the difficult circumstances of the world.”

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis moved the resolution while Union minister V Muraleedharan and member of Parliament Sunita Duggal seconded it. External affairs minister S Jaishankar was due to move a separate resolution on India assuming the G20 presidency.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who briefed journalists about the resolution, said the government has walked the talk on development and inclusive growth. “Our government does not believe in mere sloganeering, but in taking actions and bringing results. We work with a passion...the welfare for all is our goal and underlying philosophy.”

Pradhan said when the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, Modi articulated the intent to work with an inclusive spirit. He dismissed the opposition’s criticism of the government’s economic policies and unabated inflation and price rise. Pradhan said the criticism does not hold since these are global issues.

He added India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and has surpassed the United Kingdom. Pradhan said earlier economic policies were drafted for a chosen few but today the government is moving towards “saturated governance and saturated economic policy.”

Pradhan referred to rising digital capacities and added India is moving towards becoming a world leader in manufacturing as well. He said digitisation and platforms have been created for easier delivery of services.

Pradhan added apps such as CoWIN for Covd-19 vaccination registration exist nowhere in the world. “With the help of this app, you receive the jab...within seconds, you get the digital certificate... It is an unprecedented kind of achievement in the digital world,” he said.

Pradhan credited digitalisation for aiding a cross-section of people including farmers. He said several schemes have been started for accurate pricing of farm produce.

He said younger people were becoming job creators from job seekers through Startup India. “Over 100 unicorns have been made. The youth of the country are becoming entrepreneurs.”

He referred to the focus on infrastructure development and said, Bharat Mala, Sagar Mala, Dedicated Freight Corridor, UDAAN Scheme, and the Bharat Broadband Network have contributed to the development and growth of infrastructure.

Pradhan, who is in charge of the education ministry, said the new education policy has been drafted after decades and efforts have been made to make education accessible to the marginalised. “Eklavya Vidyalayas are being run for tribal children in remote areas. Reservation has been arranged to empower the economically weaker sections.”

