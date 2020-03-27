e-paper
Home / India News / India proposes electronic platform to share real-time coronavirus info with Saarc nations

India proposes electronic platform to share real-time coronavirus info with Saarc nations

India told Saarc members that considerable work has already gone into creating the platform

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India has suggested a common electronic platform to coordinate efforts of Saarc countries in fighting coronavirus
India has suggested a common electronic platform to coordinate efforts of Saarc countries in fighting coronavirus(ANI Photo)
         

India has proposed the creation of an electronic platform for Saarc states to exchange information and expertise to counter the Covid-19 pandemic during a virtual meeting of health professionals of the eight-member countries.

The video conference of the health professionals from the member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) was held on Thursday as a follow-up to the virtual meeting of leaders of the grouping on March 15.

During the video conference that lasted almost two hours, India proposed the creation of an electronic platform for all Saarc states to share and exchange information, knowledge, expertise and best practices for jointly combating the pandemic.

The Indian side told the meeting that considerable work has already gone into creating the platform, which could serve as a “multipurpose vehicle to further discuss and conduct activities such as online training for emergency response personnel, knowledge partnerships, sharing of expertise in disease surveillance, including the corresponding software, and joint research for new diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for epidemic diseases”, according to the external affairs ministry.

India also proposed that till the electronic platform is fully operational, a network of experts representing health services of Saarc states could set up a group on email or WhatsApp to facilitate the exchange of information in real time.

