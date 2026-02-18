India pushes France for maximum local content in new Rafale fighter jets

NEW DELHI: India and France on Tuesday renewed a defence cooperation agreement for 10 years, signed an agreement for manufacturing French-origin missiles in the country, and announced a pact for reciprocal deployment of army officers, during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin who co-chaired the 6th Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai. (@narendramodi on X/ANI)

The two leaders discussed a raft of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of military equipment, the defence ministry said in a statement. “They emphasised on the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the industries of both nations, especially in the field of niche technology,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ | PM Modi calls France 'special partner', inaugurates assembly line of H-125 helicopters with Macron The dialogue came days after the defence acquisition council (DAC) cleared the purchase of military hardware worth ₹3.6 lakh crore, including 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, which is expected to supply 18 planes in fly-away condition while the remaining 96 will be made in India.

The proposed Rafale deal was discussed during the talks on Tuesday, and Singh pushed for maximum indigenisation content in the fighters to be built in India, officials aware of the matter said asking not to be named. Ongoing talks with France are focused on localisation of the Rafales to be made in India, integration of local weapons and other India-specific requirements. India is pushing for an indigenous content in the region of 50-60%.

An actual deal is still a long way off as the next steps include the floating of a tender, technical discussions, cost negotiations and the final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. The acceptance of necessity (AoN) by the council on February 12 for the new fighters — and the other weapons and systems — is the first step in the procurement process.

“Both ministers agreed to leverage this framework, both bilaterally and in the wider European context for tangible outcomes that will strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities, and reinforce the enduring Indo-French strategic alignment,” the statement said.

The renewal of the 10-year defence pact came three months after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed an agreement with Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France, to deepen collaboration in defence research and development. Key areas of cooperation outlined in this agreement include aeronautical platforms, unmanned vehicles, advanced materials for defence applications, cyber security, artificial intelligence, space, navigation, advanced propulsion, advanced sensors, underwater technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

An MoU on a joint venture was also signed for the manufacturing of Hammer missiles between the chairman of Bharat Electronics Limited and executive vice president of Safran Electronics and Defence. Last year, Last year, BEL and Safran Electronics and Defence signed a joint venture cooperation agreement (JVCA) for the production of the Hammer (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) smart weapon in India, in what was seen as a major impetus to the self-reliance drive.

The Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets are equipped with Hammer precision guided air-to-ground weapon, which was used during the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor.

On terrorism, Singh said Pakistan has a long history of nurturing, nourishing, and promoting cross-border terrorism to create disturbance and violence in India. This, he said, has created a serious threat to peace in the region.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the H-125 helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka where Singh and Vautrin were present.

The H125 programme represents an investment of more than ₹1,000 crore and is likely to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for India’s skilled and hardworking younger generation, Singh said. “A large number of foreign companies source many components from Indian MSMEs. We invite companies to deepen this partnership through meaningful technology transfer and offer advanced solutions to meet the security needs of other countries as well,” he said.

Airbus Helicopters has set up a production line for the H125 helicopters in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) at Vemagal in Karnataka, the fourth such facility in the world and India’s first helicopter final assembly line in the private sector.

The first H125 is expected to roll out of the facility in early 2027, and the choppers built in India will be exported to south Asian countries too. The final assembly line in India will initially produce 10 H125s a year, with production being ramped up as orders grow. Airbus has projected a demand for 500 light helicopters of the H125 class in the country and south Asia during the next 20 years.

The partnership between Airbus Helicopters and TASL to assemble the H-125 helicopters in the country was announced in January 2024 during talks between Modi and Macron. The 2,8-tonne H125 can carry up to six passengers, fly at a maximum altitude of 23,000 feet, has a range of 630 km and a top speed of 250 kmph. The roles it is suited for include commercial transport, law enforcement, emergency medical services, disaster management, offshore industry and firefighting. These helicopters are currently produced only in France, the US and Brazil.