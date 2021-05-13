Home / India News / India receives 30 oxygen concentrators, 2 ventilators from Italy
India received 30 oxygen concentrators and two ventilators from Italy.(Twitter)
India receives 30 oxygen concentrators, 2 ventilators from Italy

  • Thanking the European Union partner for their thoughtful support, Bagchi tweeted, "Committed to further consolidating our friendly ties. Consignment of 30 oxygen concentrators, 2 ventilators, and other medical equipment arrives from Italy. Thank our EU partner for this support."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis, India on Thursday received 30 oxygen concentrators and two ventilators from Italy, informed Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Several countries stood in solidarity with India as the country fights the deadly virus that took many lives.

Global support in the form of PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other raw materials for the production of vaccines are pouring in to help India mitigate such a massive Covid-19 surge.

As of today India recorded 3,62,727 new Covid-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths. The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.

