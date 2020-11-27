e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases; Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra continue to add maximum cases

India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases; Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra continue to add maximum cases

There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, according to government data.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wait during the administration of Covaxin, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, during its human trials, at the Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society in Ahmedabad, Thursday.
People wait during the administration of Covaxin, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, during its human trials, at the Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society in Ahmedabad, Thursday.(PTI)
         

India recorded 43,082 fresh Covid-19 infections and 492 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the overall Covid-19 tally to 93,09,787, according to the health ministry bulletin on Friday. The number of fresh cases dropped from Thursday’s as 44,489 new cases were recorded a day before.

Since the last week of October, Delhi has been reporting a surge in the Covid-19 cases. But on Thursday, Kerala and Maharashtra reported over 6,000 fresh cases, pushing Delhi to the third spot. Overall, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh were the six states reporting the maximum number of new infections.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

tags
top news
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot rescued, another missing
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot rescued, another missing
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Urge Delhi govt to deny nod for temporary prisons, tweets AAP’s Raghav Chadha
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Urge Delhi govt to deny nod for temporary prisons, tweets AAP’s Raghav Chadha
Rajkot hospital fire: ‘Extremely pained,’ says PM Modi
Rajkot hospital fire: ‘Extremely pained,’ says PM Modi
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Thousands of farmers headed to Delhi today: All you need to know
Thousands of farmers headed to Delhi today: All you need to know
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours
India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In