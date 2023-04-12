India records 7,830 new Covid cases, active infections breach 40,000-mark
Apr 12, 2023 09:32 AM IST
India Covid cases: According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 40,215 .
India on Wednesday witnessed a significant jump in the daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 7,830 new infections - taking the total tally to 4,47,76,002. On Tuesday, a total of 5,676 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 40,215.
