India records its lowest number of Covid cases in single day

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:37 IST

India reported its lowest number of cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day on Monday, with the country recording 22,022 new cases.

With the increase, the total number of people infected with this highly contagious viral disease has reached 9,906,592 in the country.

With 352 deaths on Monday, the total number of deaths due to the viral disease reported in a single day was also the lowest on recorded so far. The total number of Covid-19 patients having succumbed to the viral disease has reached 143,764.

The first death due to Covid-19 in India was reported on March 12, from south India.

Over the past week, India has also recorded one of the lowest daily cases and daily deaths due to Covid-19 per million population, according to the government data.

Also read | Covid-19 can have impact on heart too, say experts

About 158 cases per million population have been reported in the country since past week; much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere. New cases reported per million population in the world during the past one week has been 553.

The active caseload, which is the actual disease burden that a country is seeing, on Monday stood at 352,586.The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 3.57%, which is the lowest in 149 days. The total active cases were 358,692 on July 18, this year.

“The daily recoveries exceeding new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A net decline of 3,960 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours,” said Union health ministry in a statement issued on Monday.

Daily recoveries have been exceeding new cases for the past 17 days. The total recovered cases are nearing 9.4 million, which translates to a recovery rate of 94.98%. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 9,035,573, government data shows.

“75.58% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,258 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,083 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded another 2,994 daily recoveries,” the health ministry statement further said.

Also, 75.82% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 4,698 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,717 new cases while West Bengal reported 2,580 new cases.