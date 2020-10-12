India records less than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for nine consecutive days

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:35 IST

India has recorded less than 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for nine consecutive days.

The total number of people who have succumbed to the viral infection so far is 109,190, with 816 new deaths reported on Sunday. Nearly 84% of the new deaths in a single day were reported from 10 States, with the maximum number (308) of deaths recorded in Maharashtra.

The number of reported new deaths had dropped below 900 once before in the past nine days—on October 6 884 new deaths were reported from across the country in a single day.

The Union health ministry attributed the lesser number of Covid-19 deaths to enhanced medical infrastructure, standardised treatment protocol in hospitals across the country and increased testing to identify infected persons early, and isolate them.

“Enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States and Union Territories, and the total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a consistent slide in the number of daily fatalities and a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The number of active cases in India is 867,496. The number of active cases has been under 900,000 for almost a month, government data shows, suggesting that the disease spread might be finally stabilising in the country.

The five states with the maximum caseload (61% of the active cases) are also recording at least half (54.3%) of the total recoveries.

“The national recovery rate has further increased to 86.17%. With increasing recoveries, India has sustained its leading global position with the maximum recovered cases. Eighty per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 26,000 new cases of recovered patients,” the health ministry statement further said.