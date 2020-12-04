India registers 36,595 Covid cases in last 24 hours, total recoveries exceed 9 million

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:11 IST

India’s coronavirus (Covid-19) tally on Friday went over 9.5 million after 36,595 fresh cases and 540 deaths were added in the last 24 hours. The total cases now include 416,082 active cases, over 9 million recoveries and 139,188 deaths, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

Today is the 27th day when the country’s daily Covid-19 tally stayed below the 50,000-mark. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. The active cases continued to remain below 500,000 while recoveries constitute over 94 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the ICMR, over 14 million samples have been tested up to December 3 with 1,170,102 samples being tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with leaders of several political parties from both Houses of the Parliament to discuss the Covid-19 situation in India. This is the second all party meet called by the Centre to discuss the virus situation since the outbreak.

The global Covid-19 tally has now climbed to over 65 million out of which have lost their lives and over 45 million have recovered till now. The United States, which continues to be worst-hit country logged over 210,000 infections in last 24 hours which pushed the overall tally to over 14.5 million.