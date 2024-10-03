India rejects ‘malicious report’ by USCIRF on religious freedom abuses: ‘Desist from agenda driven efforts’

India has strongly rejected a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which flagged "increasing abuses" against religious minorities in the country. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) dismissed the report as "biased" and accused the USCIRF of promoting a "motivated narrative." External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo)

“Our views on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) are well known. It is a biased organization with a political agenda,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries on Thursday. “We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further.”

The USCIRF, in its annual report, recommended that India be designated as a "Country of Particular Concern" due to "severe violations of religious freedom," citing incidents of violence against religious minorities and the demolition of homes and places of worship.

However, Jaiswal urged the USCIRF to "desist from such agenda-driven efforts" and advised the commission to focus on addressing human rights issues within the United States instead.

"We would urge USCIRF to desist from such agenda driven efforts. The USCIRF would also be well advised to utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States," the spokesperson said.

The report alleged that India's legal framework, including laws such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and state-level anti-conversion regulations, is being used to disenfranchise religious minorities.

"This report highlights how, throughout 2024, individuals have been killed, beaten, and lynched by vigilante groups, religious leaders have been arbitrarily arrested, and homes and places of worship have been demolished. These events constitute particularly severe violations of religious freedom," the USCIRF said.

Beginning with the previous Manmohan Singh-led government, India has consistently denied visas to USCIRF members to visit the country, citing "interference" in its internal affairs, it added.

India and several Indian-American groups have in the past accused the USCIRF of biased, unscientific and agenda-driven reporting to malign the country.