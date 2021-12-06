India remembers BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary. 5 things to know about him

India observes December 6 as Mahaparinirvan Divas every year to mark the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who fought for economic and social empowerment of Dalits in the country. Fondly remembered as Babasaheb, he was also among the seven members of the “drafting committee” who prepared a draft of the Constitution of the independent India.

Known for his great influence in India in eradicating the social scourge of untouchability, Ambedkar also served as the Minister of Law and Justice in the first cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru from 1947 to 1951.

As India remembers BR Ambedkar, here are top 5 thing to know about him:

>Babasaheb Ambedkar dedicated most of his life to empowering and voicing concerns for the downtrodden. He also played a crucial role in promoting gender equality.

>Ambedkar earned his doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the London School of Economics and gained a reputation as a scholar for his research in law, economics and political science.

>While in his early career he worked as an economist, professor, and lawyer, Babasaheb became involved in political activities including campaigning and negotiations for India's Independence, advocating political rights and social freedom for Dalits in his later life.

>Apart from drafting the Constitution, Babasaheb played a significant role in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India. The Central bank was formed on the concept presented by Babasaheb to the Hilton Young Commission.

>He converted to Buddhism in 1956 at a ceremony held in Nagpur. Ambedkar's admirers consider him as influential as Lord Buddha, which is why his death anniversary is celebrated as Mahaparinirvana Divas.

The Union government has decided to celebrate Mahaparinirvan Divas as part of the major commemoration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', reported news agency ANI. In line with the original spirit of the famous slogan "Baba Saheb Amar Rahe", cultural programmes will be held at Sansad Bhawan, Dr Ambedkar International Center, Panchteerth sites associated with Babasaheb, and other locations such as Ambavade to pay tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 66th death anniversary.

