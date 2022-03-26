Home / India News / India repatriates three Pakistani nationals on completion of jail terms
india news

India repatriates three Pakistani nationals on completion of jail terms

The government’s efforts have resulted in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner from Pakistan’s custody so far this year.
India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani nationals, who had completed their prison sentences in the country. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani nationals, who had completed their prison sentences in the country. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani nationals, who had completed their prison sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border crossing.

The three prisoners were identified by the external affairs ministry as Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali and Ahmed Raja. Rehman was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter Sana Fatima.

“The government of India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government’s efforts have resulted in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner from Pakistan’s custody so far this year.

Under the terms of a bilateral agreement, India and Pakistan exchanged lists of prisoners held in each other’s jails on January 1, and the Indian side sought the early release of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen.

According to the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen exchanged simultaneously through diplomatic channels, India had 282 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 73 fishermen in its custody. Pakistan had in its custody 51 civilian prisoners and 577 fishermen who are either Indians or believed to be Indians.

These lists are exchanged in line with the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed in May 2008. Under this pact, the two sides exchange comprehensive lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.

At the time, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release of two Indian civilian prisoners and 356 fishermen whose nationality had been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. Pakistan was also asked to provide immediate consular access to 182 Indian fishermen and 17 civilian prisoners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out