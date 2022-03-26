India repatriates three Pakistani nationals on completion of jail terms

India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani nationals, who had completed their prison sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border crossing.

The three prisoners were identified by the external affairs ministry as Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali and Ahmed Raja. Rehman was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter Sana Fatima.

“The government of India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government’s efforts have resulted in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner from Pakistan’s custody so far this year.

Under the terms of a bilateral agreement, India and Pakistan exchanged lists of prisoners held in each other’s jails on January 1, and the Indian side sought the early release of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen.

According to the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen exchanged simultaneously through diplomatic channels, India had 282 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 73 fishermen in its custody. Pakistan had in its custody 51 civilian prisoners and 577 fishermen who are either Indians or believed to be Indians.

These lists are exchanged in line with the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed in May 2008. Under this pact, the two sides exchange comprehensive lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.

At the time, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release of two Indian civilian prisoners and 356 fishermen whose nationality had been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. Pakistan was also asked to provide immediate consular access to 182 Indian fishermen and 17 civilian prisoners.