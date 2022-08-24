India reports 10,649 fresh Covid cases, 36 fatalities; positivity rate at 2.62%

India on Wednesday registered 10,649 new cases of Covid-19 signalling a marginal decline of active cases, according to the Union health ministry data. With these daily active cases, total Covid-19 cases in the country reached 4,43,68,195 of which 96,442 are active cases. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.62 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.32 per cent, according to the ministry. The report released by the ministry stated that there were 36 fatalities including the four deaths reconciled by Kerala in the last 24 hours which took the total toll to 5,27,452 in the country.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

State wise cases

Maharashtra registered the highest number of positive cases in the 24-hour span with 630 cases. The total tally of active cases in the state has reached 12,355. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows Punjab has the highest number of active cases with 16,737 with an increase of 280 cases in a day. Karnataka stands third in the total number of active cases with a tally of 10,709 where 168 active cases were registered in a day.

Nagaland has the lowest number of active cases with only 19 and the state witnessed the rise of only 4 active cases from the previous day’s count. The second lowest falls in Manipur with 87 total active cases and a rise of 15 active cases in a day. Haryana has registered the highest fall in active cases number with 255 reduced active cases comparatively in a day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON