India reports 8,318 new Covid-19 cases; death toll up by 465

India on Saturday recorded 8,318 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 21.14 per cent less than the previous day, taking the total number of infections to 3,45,63,749. At the same time, the death toll increased by 465 to 4,67,933, the data shared by the Union health ministry at 8am showed.

The country's active cases stand at 1,07,019. Meanwhile, as many as 10,967 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 3,39,88,797. India has a recovery rate of 98.34 per cent now, the highest since March 2020, showed the government data.

Although the new cases have dropped to a containable level in India, the Union health ministry on Friday directed states and union territories to start rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers in view of the omicron outbreak.

Directions were issued for travellers coming from or transiting through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong - that have reported cases of the new variant so far.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage against the viral disease has exceeded 1.21 billion, with more than 73.58 lakh administered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry stated.

Going by the weekly data, the country's positivity rate remained under one per cent (0.88%) for the past 13 days.