India’s annual resolution on counter-terrorism adopted at UNGA

India has urged greater international co-operation to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New York
India’s resolution, which was co-sponsored by more than 75 countries, has been adopted by consensus without a vote.
Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday announced that India’s annual resolution on the issue of counter-terrorism was co-sponsored by over 75 countries and adopted by consensus in the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

“India at forefront of counter-terrorism. Delighted that the annual resolution tabled by India “Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction” was co-sponsored by more than 75 countries and adopted today by consensus in First Committee of UN General Assembly,” Tirumurti wrote on Twitter.

India, a victim of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, has been at the forefront in highlighting the serious threat to international peace and security emanating from acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist groups.

Through its annual resolution ‘Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction’, India has urged greater international co-operation to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

This resolution, which was co-sponsored by more than 75 countries, has been adopted by consensus without a vote.

India’s call for strengthening national measures to address this issue at the General Assembly also predates the adoption of resolution 1540 by the Security Council, which obliges all states to refrain from supporting by any means non-State actors from developing, acquiring, manufacturing, possessing, transporting, transferring or using nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their means of delivery.

