e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million, 22 states and UTs have fatality rate lower than national average

India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million, 22 states and UTs have fatality rate lower than national average

The Union health ministry posted a graph on Sunday morning, which showed that 22 states and union territories have Covid-19 fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.46 per cent.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers preserve swab samples collected from passengers arriving from other states, to test for coronavirus infection at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi on Thursday.
Health workers preserve swab samples collected from passengers arriving from other states, to test for coronavirus infection at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi on Thursday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
         

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) count reached 93,92,919 on Sunday after 41,810 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry.

The number of active cases stand at 4,53,956, while 88,02,267 people have been cured or discharged.

The country also recorded 496 new fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, which pushed the death toll up to 1,36,696, according to health ministry update at 8 am.

The ministry posted a graph on Sunday morning, which showed that 22 states and union territories have Covid-19 fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.46 per cent.

 

On Saturday, India had recorded 41,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, held a three-city tour to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on Saturday to personally review the development and manufacturing of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII), Ahmedabad’s Zydus Biotech Park and Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech earlier today was aimed at getting the first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in the country’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

PM Modi also met SII chief Adar Poonawalla, who said after the meeting that his company will apply for an emergency approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca in two weeks.

The vaccine being developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca had shown to be at least 62 per cent (and up to 90 per cent) effective in an interim analysis based on 131 infections in the clinical trials being held in the United Kingdom and Brazil.

tags
top news
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA unit killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA unit killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Warner, Aaron Finch breaking shackles in Sydney
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Warner, Aaron Finch breaking shackles in Sydney
Scientists develop method that may lead to more accurate, fast Covid-19 test
Scientists develop method that may lead to more accurate, fast Covid-19 test
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In