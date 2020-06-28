e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry data

India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry data

There were 13,832 patients who were sent home in the last 24 hours pushing the number of recovered to 309,712, according to health ministry data.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The recoveries have been more than the active Covid-19 cases since June 10 when 135,205 patients were declared cured and 133,632 people were infected with Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease.
The recoveries have been more than the active Covid-19 cases since June 10 when 135,205 patients were declared cured and 133,632 people were infected with Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has exceeded that of active cases by more than a lakh, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

There were 13,832 patients who were sent home in the last 24 hours pushing the number of recovered to 309,712, according to health ministry data. The country’s recovery rate, the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, now has climbed to 58.56%.

The recoveries have been more than the active Covid-19 cases since June 10 when 135,205 patients were declared cured and 133,632 people were infected with Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease.

The top 10 states in terms of absolute numbers of Covid-19 recoveries are Maharashtra with 84,245, Delhi with 49,301, Tamil Nadu with 44,094, Gujarat with 22409, Uttar Pradesh with 14,215, Rajasthan with 13,367, West Bengal with 10,789, Madhya Pradesh with 9,971, Haryana with 8,472 and Karnataka with 7,287.

This comes on a day India recorded another biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 19,906 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 528,859.

The health ministry’s data showed 410 patients succumbed to the disease between Saturday and Sunday morning, pushing the death toll to 16,095.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s address to the nation in 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi’s address to the nation in 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
LIVE: PM Modi begins ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address
LIVE: PM Modi begins ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
Lauded for ‘Bhilwara Model’, Rajasthan city records 15 Covid-19 cases in a day
Lauded for ‘Bhilwara Model’, Rajasthan city records 15 Covid-19 cases in a day
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In