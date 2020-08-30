India’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 76.61%, case fatality rate dips to 1.79%: Govt

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:11 IST

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India has crossed 2.7 million, pushing the country’s recovery rate to 76.61% while the case fatality rate has come down to 1.79%, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

On a day when India posted 78,761 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily spike in the world, recoveries from the infection also rose to 2,713,933 keeping the hope up.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The ministry underlined that of the total 3,542,733 confirmed cases in the country, 765,302 are active, implying that the active cases comprise only 21.60% of the total caseload. The number of recoveries exceeds the active cases by 3.55 times, it added.

The Centre credited effective implementation of its policy of “testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively through timely surveillance of close contacts and treating effectively through a widening medical care infrastructure across the country” for the rising number of recoveries.

“With the recovery of 64,935 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has improved to 76.61% and is demonstrating a continuous progress. The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months,” it said.

The recovery rate was 7.69% on April 5. It improved to 26.59% on May 3 and 47.76% on May 31. It was recorded at 60.77% on July 5 and has now gone up to 76.61%.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Even as the death toll from the viral disease has climbed to 63,498, the case fatality rate is on a downward slope. “Timely and effective clinical management of the patients in critical care through a slew of holistic measures has been instrumental in keeping the case fatality rate low and on a steady downward trajectory. It has further dipped to 1.79 per cent today,” the ministry said.