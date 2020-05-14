India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 08:56 IST

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 78,003 on Thursday, after a jump of 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours. One hundred thirty four people died due to the disease in 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday).

According to the Union health ministry update at 8 am, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 2,549. The number of active cases in the country stands at 49,219.

The health ministry had said on Wednesday that the doubling time of infection has imporved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days.

Maharashtra has the most number of positive Covid-19 cases with 25,922 positive cases, followed by Gujarat with 9,267, and Tamil Nadu with 9,227 cases.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the first part of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sitharaman announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of Covid-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore. She also announced a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs).

PM Modi had announced the package to deal with the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 and called for building a self-reliant India based on five pillars of economy, infrastructure, modern systems, technology, demography and demand.

A decision on the future course of action on the lockdown is expected in the next few days, though PM Modi has said that the ‘fourth’ phase would be different from the third one, in which some relaxations were already given.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries on Wednesday to discuss cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.