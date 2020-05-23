India’s Covid-19 tally goes up by 30,000 this week

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:42 IST

Between Monday and Saturday India’s Covid-19 tally went up from 95,000 to 1,25,000 while the global count reached 5 million.

A total of 3,720 people have died so far in the pandemic while 51,784 have recovered.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state in India, accounting for 44,582 cases of out of the 1.25 lakh cases. The only silver lining that the state has is that the Covid-19 mortality rate has fallen from 4.76% to 3.49%, in the past one month, according to the data from the Maharashtra Health Department.

But during the same period, the number of deaths went up drastically to 1,454 on Thursday, from 269 deaths on April 22. On Saturday, Maharashtra’s death toll was 1,517.

Tamil Nadu with almost 15,000 cases, Gujarat with over 13,000 and Delhi with almost 13,000 cases are three other states with high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

During the week, the Covid-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 1,000 mark and Goa saw the return of the disease after the first seven patients were cured last month. Goa’s tally now stands at 54.

Kerala, which continues to have the highest recovery and lowest mortality rates, is also battling to contain rising after a large number of Malayalees returned from overseas and other states. Kerala’s tally has reached 732 with 220 active cases.

Assam also has seen sharp rise this week with the total now at 259. At one point the tally had doubled to 204 in four days prompting the government to improvise its quarantine programme.

In Kashmir, five doctors tested positive for Covid-19, sparking fear among the population. Four of the doctors had treated a patient who died of Covid-19.

Meanwhile as the race continues to find a vaccine for Covid-19, researchers say that a vaccine developed in China, that has reached phase one clinical trial appears to be safe and may protect people from the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

The report, based on a Lancet study, cited an early-stage trial conducted by researchers at several laboratories involving 108 participants aged between 18 and 60. In the trial, those who received a single dose of the vaccine produced certain immune cells, called T cells, within two weeks while the antibodies needed for immunity peaked at 28 days after the inoculation.

Also on Saturday, China reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January.

Covid-19 cases in China have dwindled dramatically from the peak in mid-February as the country appears to have brought the virus largely under control.

In the United States, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped the state’s absolute ban on gatherings of any size on Friday.

Under a new order, up to 10 people are now allowed to be together as long as they abide by other social distancing guidelines adopted during the coronavirus pandemic. New York has been one of the worst hit cities in the US.

The order represents one of the biggest steps yet the state has taken to loosen rules adopted in March that have barred anyone but essential workers from getting together unless they live in the same household.

On Friday, Brazil’s health ministry said there were 3,30,890 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country. That figure took it past Russia, which had the second-highest number of cases in the world on the Johns Hopkins University tally.