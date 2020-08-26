India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:50 IST

With 67,151 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,059 deaths in a single day, India’s tally has crossed 3.2 million, according to the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 59,449 and the number of active cases is 707,267, according to the health ministry dashboard at 8am. India reported its first Covid-19 fatality in mid-March and over 22,000 deaths have been recorded in August so far.

Recoveries saw further increase with 63,173 Covid-19 patients being cured between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, data showed. There have been 2,467,758 discharges till date, which has taken the country’s recovery rate to 76.29%.

The health ministry had said on Tuesday that there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate of Covid-19 despite an exponential increase in testing, underlining that the number of active cases has reduced by 6,423 in a day for the first time. Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, said the positivity rate of Covid-19 has come down to 8% now from 11% during the first week of August on the basis of a seven-day rolling average.

Bhushan also said 36% of the deaths have been reported in the age group between 45-60 years and 51% deaths in people aged 60 and above. He added that 11% of deaths were reported in the age group of 26-44 years and 1% each among people aged 18-25 and those below 17 during a press briefing. Covid-19 fatalities include 69% male and 31% female, he added.

The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, with India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative Covid-19 samples so far, Bhushan said.

India, which is the third worst-hit country, had reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases globally on Tuesday for the 18th straight day, ahead of the United States and Brazil.