India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 70,589; recoveries increase to over 82%

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:26 IST

India registered a drop in the number of new coronavirus disease cases on Tuesday. According to Union health ministry, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours is 70,589 - the country has been recording over 80,000 cases over the last few days.

The nationwide tally has crossed 61-lakh mark.

According to Union health ministry update on Tuesday, there are 9,47,576 active cases, while 51,01,398 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

The country recorded 776 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 96,318, according to health ministry.

But the health ministry has shared positive statistics amid the grim picture. It said that close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries has been witnessed in India in the past month.

The ministry also informed that over 82 per cent of the total patients have been recovered and discharged.

“India has witnessed close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82 per cent of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases,” the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

Yesterday, it had said that recovered cases have outpaced active cases by over five times.

“The commendable feat has been achieved through enhanced medical infrastructure, implementation of the standard treatment protocol, full dedication, and commitment of doctors, paramedics, and frontline workers,” the ministry had said in a series of tweets.

It has also launched a web portal that will provide all important information on Covid-19, vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also launched the National Clinical Registry for Covid-19 that will collect systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, the clinical course of the coronavirud disease, its spectrum and outcomes of patients.