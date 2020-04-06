India’s efforts to fight Covid-19 appreciated globally: PM Modi

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country’s timely and proactive efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak have been appreciated globally and the steps taken so far have set an example for the world at large.

The PM said this while addressing the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the party’s 40th foundation day. He pointed out that India is among those nations that have understood the seriousness of Covid-19 pandemic and took timely actions to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

“We took several measures, took all state governments along even though we didn’t know anything about the disease. Whatever necessary decisions were required were taken with the help of experts; whether it was about thermal screening at airports, or evacuation of people or enhancing medical infrastructure requirements. We took all proactive steps to contain the disease,” he said.

He appreciated the role of the state governments for their collaborations, as the country could expedite the measures taken to fight the pandemic. The World Health Organization has also appreciated India’s efforts, he added.

“India played a critical role in the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations’ and G-20 (Group of 20 nations) meetings. We’ve been in constant touch with world leaders and they’ve all appreciated our steps. We’re busy fighting the war against poverty. But now at this time of the crisis, we’re continually moving ahead unitedly,” he said.

The PM lauded people’s adherence to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, which started on March 25. He said the maturity and seriousness that they showed during the “Janta Curfew” on March 22 is unparalleled. “No one could imagine that in such a large country, people will show such discipline,” he said.

The PM also gave his party colleagues five tasks, or panchagraha, to help strengthen the nation’s war against Covid-19.

“Party president JP Nadda and the national team have already set the template, and it applies to all of us, including me. We all need to follow these suggestions that have antodaya and service at their core,” he said.

The first rule to follow is to the provision of ration and food for the poor. Lakhs of party workers have been doing this, but it needs to be expanded into a bigger campaign taking along other organisations to ensure no one is left hungry, he said.

“Always wear a mask while helping others, and it is not necessary to wear only those masks that health care workers use. We can use any mask made at home and make it a practice,” the PM added. He also urged party workers to make masks for five others.

The third instruction is to carry out a campaign to thank health care workers, police, bank and post office workers and others engaged in essential services. He urged the party members to reach out to families in their polling booths and make them sign letters of appreciation for these front-line workers.

He encouraged BJP workers to stress the need for using Arogya Setu, an app that has been developed to curb the viral outbreak. “At least 40 people should be told about how to use this app,” he said.

“ When the country is at war, our women give away their jewellery and the poor give away whatever they can. This is not less than a war, just as we contribute towards war, we need to increase the donations being made for the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) fund. We need to donate and also encourage others as well,” the PM said, urging party colleagues to increase the collections for the donative drive that will be used exclusively for fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.