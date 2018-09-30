India’s first housing society was set up under Sardar Patel’s leadership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a pioneer of the co-operative movement as he hailed the Amul dairy co-operative for providing an “alternate model of economy” to the world.

Modi’s comments came while presiding over inauguration of various projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore at Anand in central Gujarat during a day-long visit to the state.

“Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) is not just a production company, but a model of economy. It provides the world with an alternative to socialist or capitalist economy. It is a model of cooperative economy,” said PM Modi.

“Through Amul, Sardar Patel showed another way. Here is a way where neither the government nor industrialists call the shots. It is the people who matter. This is a unique model,” he added.

The PM remembered Patel – who he said had won by just one vote from Dariyapur seat and became the Ahmedabad municipality’s chairman – for giving Gujarat its first co-operative housing society Pritamnagar in Ahmedabad on January 28, 1927.

“It was Sardar Saab who introduced the concept of urban development.”

Modi said that various value addition and processing projects like chocolate production from camel milk, solar energy generation and usage through agriculture are steps taken by his government towards doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

In a swipe at his opponents, he said, “There were people who did not have vision and were buried under their ego. They mocked me, made my cartoons, hurled derogatory comments when years back I tried to promote camel’s milk for its nutritious value. Today, I thank Amul, which makes chocolate from camel milk, for fulfilling my dream.”

He further said that his government is focusing on Jan Dhan, Van Dhan and Gobar Dhan. “Through Gobar Dhan (dung), we can do best from waste’’.

“In a few years, Amul will complete 75 years. This is a team that is unstoppable. I admire their spirit. Let us think about what targets Amul can set for their 75th anniversary and for 2022, when India marks 75 years of freedom,” he said.

Modi is scheduled to return to Gujarat on October 31 to inaugurate the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Patel.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 15:40 IST