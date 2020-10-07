India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry

india

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said 17 states and union territories have played a major role in helping India sustain a high Covid-19 recovery figure. This, the ministry said, is because the Covid-19 recovery rate of these states and UTs is higher than the national recovery rate.

“India’s total Covid-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. This has boosted the national recovery rate to 84.7%. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 states/UTs reporting recovery rate higher than the national average,” the ministry said.

The 17 states/union territories are:

(1.) Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli (96.7%)

(2.) Andaman and Nicobar Islands (93.8%)

(3.) Bihar (93.4%)

(4.) Andhra Pradesh (92.1%)

(5.) Tamil Nadu (91.1%)

(6.) Delhi (90.2%)

(7.) Haryana (90.1%)

(8.) West Bengal (88%)

(9.) Uttar Pradesh (87.8%)

(10.) Odisha (87.7%)

(11.) Jharkhand (87.3%)

(12.) Mizoram (86.3%)

(13.) Telangana (86.3%)

(14.) Punjab (86.1%)

(15.) Gujarat (85.9%)

(16.) Chandigarh (85.8%)

(17.) Goa (85.3%)

India has reported 5,662,490 recoveries in an overall caseload of 6,685,082, as per the health ministry’s dashboard. While this makes India the second-worst Covid-19 affected country after the United States, it also has the highest number of coronavirus recoveries in the world, and a recovery rate of 84.7%.

Also, India contributes to more than 20% of the total global recoveries, a figure the ministry has highlighted repeatedly in recent days.

The US, the world’s worst-affected country, has reported the second-highest number of recoveries (4.9 million), while Brazil, the third worst-hit, also has the third-highest number of recoveries (4.3 million).

India’s tally of active cases and deaths, meanwhile, stands at 919,023 and 103,569 respectively. It is currently in the fifth stage of ‘unlocking,’ after a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 31.