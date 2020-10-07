India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry
These states and union territories, the ministry said, had Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average. With over 5.6 million recoveries in a caseload of more than 6.6 million, India’s recovery rate stands at 84.7%.india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:03 IST
The Union health ministry on Wednesday said 17 states and union territories have played a major role in helping India sustain a high Covid-19 recovery figure. This, the ministry said, is because the Covid-19 recovery rate of these states and UTs is higher than the national recovery rate.
(Click here for full Covid-19 coverage)
“India’s total Covid-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. This has boosted the national recovery rate to 84.7%. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 states/UTs reporting recovery rate higher than the national average,” the ministry said.
The 17 states/union territories are:
(1.) Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli (96.7%)
(2.) Andaman and Nicobar Islands (93.8%)
(3.) Bihar (93.4%)
(4.) Andhra Pradesh (92.1%)
(5.) Tamil Nadu (91.1%)
(6.) Delhi (90.2%)
(7.) Haryana (90.1%)
(8.) West Bengal (88%)
(9.) Uttar Pradesh (87.8%)
(10.) Odisha (87.7%)
(11.) Jharkhand (87.3%)
(12.) Mizoram (86.3%)
(13.) Telangana (86.3%)
(14.) Punjab (86.1%)
(15.) Gujarat (85.9%)
(16.) Chandigarh (85.8%)
(17.) Goa (85.3%)
India has reported 5,662,490 recoveries in an overall caseload of 6,685,082, as per the health ministry’s dashboard. While this makes India the second-worst Covid-19 affected country after the United States, it also has the highest number of coronavirus recoveries in the world, and a recovery rate of 84.7%.
Also, India contributes to more than 20% of the total global recoveries, a figure the ministry has highlighted repeatedly in recent days.
The US, the world’s worst-affected country, has reported the second-highest number of recoveries (4.9 million), while Brazil, the third worst-hit, also has the third-highest number of recoveries (4.3 million).
India’s tally of active cases and deaths, meanwhile, stands at 919,023 and 103,569 respectively. It is currently in the fifth stage of ‘unlocking,’ after a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 31.