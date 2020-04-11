e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: India’s nationwide lockdown move to contain Covid-19 spread quicker than most nations, shows study

Coronavirus update: India’s nationwide lockdown move to contain Covid-19 spread quicker than most nations, shows study

India is among 18 countries with a score of 100, the highest value on the Government Response Stringency Index, which records the number and strictness of government policies to contain the spread of Covid-19

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of an empty Inner circle at Connaught Place on day seventeen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi.
A view of an empty Inner circle at Connaught Place on day seventeen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

India’s response in tackling the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and imposing a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25 was quicker than almost every other country, a study by the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government has found.

India is among 18 countries with a score of 100, the highest value on the Government Response Stringency Index, which records the number and strictness of government policies to contain the spread of Covid-19. The Oxford Covid-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT) collects data from 73 countries, tracks and compares government responses to the outbreak worldwide.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The United States scored 66.7, lowest among the five worst hit countries. Italy, Spain, and France have scored 95.2. India was quicker to take strict measures as by the time there were 500 cases. Its stringency index score was 90.5, which is more than many countries at that stage. India scored 100 by the time there were 1,000 cases and on the contrary, Italy touched 95 when cases touched nearly 50,000.

Hindustantimes

Also read: ‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet

This ‘Stringency Index’ is a score assigned to countries by researchers at the University of Oxford based on seven indicators of government response — school closure, workplace closures, public event cancellation, public transport closure, public information campaigns, restriction on internal movement, and international travel controls. A higher score means a country has strict measures. Countries worst-hit by the epidemic have a lower score. The study also looks into the government’s fiscal and monetary measures and emergency investment in healthcare.

Also read: On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood

According to the Union health ministry, the number of Covid-19 infections in India crossed 7,400 whereas the death toll from the disease touched 239 on Saturday morning.

The country recorded the sharpest increase so far with 40 deaths and 1035, new cases in the last 24 hours.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

tags
top news
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news