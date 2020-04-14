e-paper
India's relentless fight against Covid-19 tribute to BR Ambedkar, says PM Modi

PM Modi, in his fourth address to the nation in less than a month, made the comments as he said the 21-day lockdown will be exgended till May 3 to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Apr 14, 2020
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday people of India have shown the power of ‘We The People’ as called for in the Constitution by following the norms under the three-week lockdown and paid a true tribute to BR Ambedkar.

PM Modi, in his fourth address to the nation in less than a month, made the comments as he said the 21-day lockdown will be extended till May 3 to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“People have gone through hardships to save India and know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice,” Modi said in his video message.

“You have been following your duties just like a disciplined soldier. We have shown the power of the people of India as given in our Constitution,” he said.

“This is the demonstration of the collective power by the people of India. And this resolve is the true tribute to Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary,” he said.

A social reformer, jurist, economist, BR Ambedkar was also India’s first law minister. BR Ambedkar—one of the principal architects of the Constitution—was posthumously given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1990.

The Prime Minister also said that all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored on how strictly they are implementing norms of the lockdown till April 20.

“States which will not let hotspots increase will be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions,” he said.

Modi’s announcements came on a day India recorded 10,363 coronavirus cases and 339 deaths.

The Union health ministry data at 8am showed there were 1211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours even as 1035 people were sent home after being cured of the deadly respiratory disease across the country.

