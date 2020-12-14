India’s tally of active Covid-19 cases lowest after 149 days, says health ministry

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:43 IST

The Union health ministry on Monday said India’s present caseload of active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was the lowest in 149 days, since July 18. The ministry further said daily new recoveries were outnumbering new cases from the last 17 days.

“India’s active Covid-19 caseload further contracts to 3.52 lakhs, lowest in 149 days. Total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18th July. Daily new recoveries outnumber daily new cases from last 17 days. With 93.88 lakh total recoveries, the recovery rate nears 95%,” the ministry shared on its official Twitter handle.

The ministry’s dashboard on Monday showed India had logged 27,071 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 9,884,100. In the same duration, 30,695 recoveries-more than new infections-were also recorded, taking the total number of recovered cases to 9,388,159 or 94.98% of the total cases. As a result of this, the ministry said, there was a net decline of 3,960 in active cases, resulting in these dipping further to 352,586 or 3.57% of the overall caseload.

The gap between recovered and active cases, the data showed, stands at 9,035,573. Death toll, meanwhile, rose to 143,355 with 336 fatalities in the last 24 hours, thus contributing 1.45% of the total cases.

India continues to be the second worst-affected country after the United States, whose active cases are at more than 6.7 million out of the country’s total tally of nearly 17 million, data from worldometers showed. This data also shows that Brazil, the third worst-hit, has more than 737,000 active cases out of a national tally of nearly 7 million.