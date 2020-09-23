e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India says Turkish President’s remarks on Kashmir amount to ‘gross interference’ in internal matters

India says Turkish President’s remarks on Kashmir amount to ‘gross interference’ in internal matters

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly raised the matter after the Indian government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August last year, and India has pushed back on each occasion

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:30 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking in a pre-recorded message played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking in a pre-recorded message played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.(AP)
         

India on Wednesday rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s comments that the Kashmir dispute is a “burning issue” for the stability of South Asia, saying they were tantamount to “gross interference” in the country’s internal affairs.

This was not the first time that India and Turkey have engaged in a terse exchange on the Kashmir issue—Erdoğan has repeatedly raised the matter after the Indian government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August last year, and India has pushed back on each occasion.

Also Read: World powers take the stage, virtually, at UN debate

In a video message for a special session marking the 75th anniversary of the UN, Erdoğan said: “The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue. Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir further complicated the problem.

“We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within the framework of the UN resolutions and especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir.”

Soon after, TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, tweeted that Erdoğan’s remarks were “totally unacceptable”.

“We have seen remarks by President of Turkey on Indian [union territory] of Jammu & Kashmir. They constitute gross interference in India’s internal affairs and are completely unacceptable. Turkey should learn to respect sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply,” Tirumurti said.

Erdoğan’s remarks were welcomed by his ally, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said in a tweet: “Deeply appreciate President Erdoğan once again raising his voice in support of the rights of the Kashmiri people during his address to UNGA. Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self determination.”

Erdoğan was among the few leaders who had raised the Kashmir issue at last year’s UN General Assembly session and he subsequently also raised it during a visit to Pakistan in February. He raised the matter despite India’s external affairs ministry saying such remarks would affect bilateral ties.

In February, India made a strong demarche with the Turkish government on Erdoğan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to Islamabad. “These remarks reflect neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy. They distort events of the past to advance a narrow-minded view of the present,” the external affairs ministry spokesperson had said at the time.

The remarks in February were also described as “one more example of a pattern of Turkey interfering in the internal affairs of other countries”, and India also rejected the “repeated attempts by Turkey to justify the cross-border terrorism practised so blatantly by Pakistan”.

tags
top news
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In