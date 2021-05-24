India sees decrease of nearly a million cases in past two weeks, says Centre

The Union health ministry on Monday said India saw a steady dip in the weekly positivity rate in the past two weeks and cases have remained well below 300,000-mark.

Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that compared to the beginning of the month of May, there has been a steady decline in the number of new cases. “We reported 222,315 new cases todand this is the lowest we have seen in the last 40 days,” Agarwal said during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

Agarwal also said that the total number of daily cases reported in the districts have also fallen as 431 districts reported more than 100 daily cases between May 15 and May 21 compared to 531 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases between April 28 and May 4. He also said that the nation has seen more recoveries than the number of cases for 11 days in a row.

“There has been a consistent decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the nation. On May 3, we had 17.18% active cases and that has now decreased to 10.17% currently. I also want to highlight that there has been a decrease of more than 10 lakh active cases in the last two weeks,” Agarwal said. The nation currently has 2.72 million active cases. The case positivity rate in India has also fallen to 12.09%. Agarwal also pointed out that 197 districts reported less than 5% positivity rate on May 24 compared to 92 districts on May 7. “At least 105 districts have shown stability and control in terms of the spread of Covid-19,” he further added.

India has vaccinated at least 196 million people out of which 43.1 million people have been administered with both doses. At least 28.1 million people above the age of 45 years have received both doses.