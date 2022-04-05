India sees less than 1,000 Covid cases for second straight day

India on Tuesday recorded less than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day with 795 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the current active caseload to 12,054. The country recorded 58 deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total overall number of deaths to 5,21,416, as per the data by the union health ministry.

A total of 1,280 people have been recovered in the past 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,96,369. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.76 per cent. Meanwhile, the active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.17 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.22 percent. A total of 79.15 crore samples have been tested for the coronavirus, with 4,66,332 test being conducted in just the last 24 hours.

India's total cumulative vaccine coverage has crossed 184.87 crore. As many as 19,21,80,99 doses of the first vaccine have been given to children between the age group of 12 to 14 years. 5,738,63,96 first doses and 38,713,882 second doses have been administered to children between the age group of 15 to 18 years. Meanwhile, 1,219,52,39 precaution doses (booster shot) have been administered to those over 60 years of age.

According to the health ministry, more than 185.53 crore vaccine doses have been given to the states and union territories, and over 15.70 crore doses are still available with them.

India is witnessing a downward trend in the coronavirus cases after it had surpassed the one-crore mark in December 2020. India had witnessed a third wave in January 2022 fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, countries worldwide including China, UK, Italy, France, South Korea are witnessing a surge in the cases. According to the John Hopkins University data, a total of 493,667,409 cases have been recorded globally so far, with 6,169,813 deaths.