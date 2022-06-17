India sees over 12,000 Covid cases for 2nd straight day. Updates here
- According to the health ministry data, the country's total number of active cases currently stands at 63,063 - accounting for 0.13 per cent of the total cases.
India's Covid tally saw a marginal rise in daily cases on Friday as the country logged 12,847 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. On Thursday, the country reported 12,213 infections.
The overall death count stands at 524,817 after 14 fatalities were reported since Thursday. According to the health ministry data, the country's total number of active cases currently stands at 63,063 - accounting for 0.13 per cent of the total cases.
