India sees slight fall in new Covid-19 cases at 39,361; positivity rate at 3.41%

The daily count of coronavirus cases touched 4,11,189 on Monday with 39,361 new infections registered during the last 24 hours. At present, active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases with a daily positivity rate remaining below five per cent at 3.41 per cent. The figures are slightly lower than Sunday when the country recorded 39,742 new cases.

According to the latest health ministry data, another 416 people lost their lives to Covid-19 taking the death toll to 4,20,967. On Sunday, 535 fatalities were recorded.

As many as 35,968 patients also recovered from the disease during the same period which took the cumulative count of recoveries to 3,05,79,106 at a rate of 97.35 per cent.





As many as 11,54,444 samples were tested during the entire day taking the total tests to 45,74,44,011, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Meanwhile, 43,51,96,001 doses against the virus were administered during the last 24 hours as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Earlier, the Centre said it has provided more than 45.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far.