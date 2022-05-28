India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik order

India on Friday rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) criticism of the life imprisonment given to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, saying the remarks amounted to implicit support for his terrorist activities.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the remarks of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of OIC on Malik’s conviction and sentencing as unacceptable.

“India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC [on Friday] criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik. Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court,” he said. “The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner,” Bagchi said.

A Delhi court gave life imprisonment to the J&K Liberation Front chief on Wednesday in a terror funding case. Malik had pleaded guilty in the case.