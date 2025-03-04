India slams UNHR chief for ‘loose, cherry picking’ remarks on Kashmir, Manipur

India has slammed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's "unfounded and baseless" remarks in the 58th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding the situations in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur. India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi criticized the comments made in the High Commissioner's global update for the use of "loose terminology" and the apparent "cherry-picking" of situations.(ANI)

Addressing the session on Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi criticized the comments made in the High Commissioner's global update for the use of "loose terminology" and the apparent "cherry-picking" of situations.

Further, Bagchi emphasized that India, the world's largest democracy, remains a vibrant, pluralistic society. He noted that the concerns raised in the UN update were disconnected from the realities on the ground in India. "The people of India have repeatedly proven wrong such misplaced concerns about us," Bagchi said, urging for a better understanding of India's diversity and openness.

"Mr Vice President, allow me today to share some reflections about the High Commissioner's global update. As India was mentioned by name, let me begin by emphasizing that the world's largest democracy continues to be a healthy, vibrant and pluralistic society," he said.

"Unfounded and baseless comments in the update contrast jarringly with the ground realities. The people of India have repeatedly proven wrong such misplaced concerns about us. We would urge a better understanding of India and our civilization ethos of diversity and openness, which continue to define our robust and often cacophonous civic space," he added.

Bagchi specifically addressed the reference to Kashmir in the update, calling the mention an "erroneous" one.

"Nothing illustrates this divergence more than the passing reference to Jammu and Kashmir, erroneously referred to as Kashmir," he affirmed.

Highlighting Jammu-Kashmir's significant strides in peace and development, he stated, "Ironically, in a year that stood out for that region's improving peace and inclusive progress, be it the large turnout, provincial elections, booming tourism, or the rapid development pace, clearly, the global update needs a genuine update."

Further, the Indian representative also raised concerns about the generalizations made in the UN's global updates, describing them as oversimplifications of complex issues.

"At a larger level, we are concerned about global updates, oversimplifications of complex issues, sweeping and generalized remarks, usage of loose terminologies and apparent cherry-picking of situations," he said.

"Mr. Vice President, the High Commissioner has sensed a pervasive unease, but we would submit that a key element to addressing this is a long and hard look in the mirror by the office of the High Commissioner," he added.