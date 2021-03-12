'India specially offers you wellness tourism': PM Modi at Global Ayurveda festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on the world to visit India for 'wellness tourism' at a time the world is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing the virtual conference on the fourth global ayurvedic festival, the Prime Minister said the strongest pillars of wellness tourism are Ayurveda and traditional medicines.

"India specially offers you wellness tourism, at the core of wellness tourism is the principle of treating illness for wellness. When I talk about wellness tourism, its strongest pillars are Ayurveda and traditional medicine."

During his address, he urged people to imagine doing yoga beside the gushing river of the mountains in Uttarakhand or detoxing in Kerala.

"If your life’s deadlines and timelines are stressing you out, it is time to tap into the timeless culture of India. Whenever you want to treat your body or retreat your mind, come to India," he said.

PM Modi added that the rise in the popularity of Ayurveda due to the coronavirus pandemic brings about great opportunities to integrate Ayurveda with evidence-based medical science. The Prime Minister also proposed a global summit on Ayurveda.

Praising the 25 countries which took part in the conference, PM Modi said it is a great sign and this shows the rising interest in Ayurveda and traditional medicines.

Signifying the link between Ayurveda and nature, he said that the Indian culture is closely linked to Ayurveda that is associated with nature and the environment. He said Ayurveda not only cures existing ailments but also protects the overall health of the body.

"Ayurveda is closely linked to the respect Indian culture gives to nature and the environment. It could rightly be described as a holistic human science, from the plants to your plates," the Prime Minister said.

Assuring full support of the Centre to Ayurveda, the Prime Minister also talked about the measures taken by the government to promote Ayurveda and the use of traditional medicines. He cited the national Ayush mission to promote the medical system through cost-effective services. The mission is also aimed at enforcing quality control measures on Ayurveda, siddha, homoeopathy and unani drugs and to ensure sustainable availability of raw materials.

He also urged academics to deepen research into Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicines and the vibrant community of startups to focus on this arena.

PM Modi also welcomed the World Health Organization's (WHO) step to build a global centre for traditional medicines in India. Highlighting the link between Ayurveda and turmeric, ginger and other spices, the demands of which have gone up during the pandemic, the Prime Minister called upon to spread awareness about millets, as WHO two days ago announced 2023 as the year of millets.