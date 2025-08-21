Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

India successfully tests Agni-5 ballistic missile: Know how it can strike almost entire Asia

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 09:42 am IST

This test comes around three-and-a-half months after Operation Sindoor and follows the previous test of Agni-5 in March last year.

India successfully tested the Agni-5, an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) capable of striking targets up to 5,000 km away, demonstrating the country’s strategic military strength.

India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 missile, capable of striking targets up to 5,000 km.(PTI File)
India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 missile, capable of striking targets up to 5,000 km.(PTI File)

The defence ministry said the test-firing was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command, and validated all operational and technical parameters.

The Agni-5 can cover almost the entire Asian continent, including northern China, as well as parts of Europe, making it a key component of India’s nuclear deterrence, PTI reported.

This test comes around three-and-a-half months after the military conflict with Pakistan and follows the previous test of Agni-5 in March last year.

India’s missile programme also includes the Agni series from Agni-1 to Agni-4, with ranges between 700 km and 3,500 km, all of which are already deployed.

Other recent tests include Prithvi-II and Agni-I, both nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles, and the newly developed tactical missile Pralay.

Prithvi-II has a range of 350 km with a payload of up to 500 kg, while Agni-I can cover 700–900 km carrying a 1,000 kg payload. Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile capable of carrying conventional warheads weighing 500–1,000 kg.

Key features of Agni-5 and missile tests

  • Type: Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM)
  • Range: Up to 5,000 km
  • Launch platform: Mobile launchers and Integrated Test Range
  • Payload: Capable of carrying nuclear warheads
  • Accuracy: High precision with advanced guidance systems
  • Coverage: Almost the entire Asia, including northern China, and parts of Europe
  • Propulsion: Three-stage solid-fuel rocket for enhanced mobility and readiness
  • Strategic role: Key component of India’s nuclear deterrence

With PTI inputs

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India successfully tests Agni-5 ballistic missile: Know how it can strike almost entire Asia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On