India tariff news LIVE updates: NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian Deputy PM amid tariff tensions with US

India tariff news LIVE updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow. The two held talks over bilateral military-technical ties and the implementation of joint projects in strategic sectors. The talks included "topical issues of #RussiaIndia military-technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry", the Russian Embassy in India said. This comes after Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin to hold a discussion on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Trump-Putin meet next week in Alaska



US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Alaska. “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The meeting comes after Trump on Friday claimed that “we're getting very close” to a peace deal. Meanwhile, given his exclusion from the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would not be ceding any territory to Russia, adding that any deal made without Kyiv's involvement would be a “dead solution”.

US tariffs in India: What do we know?



The US announced additional 25 per cent tariffs on India on August 6, days after imposing a 25 per cent duty on both countries, after they were unable to reach a trade agreement framework before President Donald Trump's deadline.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the additional tariffs were imposed because India purchased oil from Russia, taking the total duties on India to 50 per cent. Five rounds of talks have been completed between India and the US after negotiations began in March to reach a bilateral trade agreement.