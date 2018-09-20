Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 20, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India test fires surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile Prahaar

The Prahaar missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was test fired from launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore at about 1.35pm.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2018 19:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bhubaneswar
Prahaar,ballistic missile,DRDO
The Prahaar missile has a strike range of 150 km. Fuelled by solid propellant, it is about 7.32 meters long and its diameter is 420 mm. Its launch weight is about 1.28 tonne and it can carry a payload of 200 kg.(Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

India successfully test fired the surface-to-surface short-range tactical ballistic missile Prahaar from the Odisha coast amid a heavy downpour on Thursday.

The missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was test fired from launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore at about 1.35 p.m.

The missile was launched from a road-mobile launcher, defence sources said.

The Prahaar missile has a strike range of 150 km. Fuelled by solid propellant, it is about 7.32 meters long and its diameter is 420 mm. Its launch weight is about 1.28 tonne and it can carry a payload of 200 kg.

Prior to the launch of the missile, people from hamlets in close proximity of ITR were shifted to temporary shelters.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 19:02 IST

tags

more from india