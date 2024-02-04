'India to be the front runner of world's transformation': French President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a video on X on Sunday on his recent trip to India for Republic Day celebrations. He emphasised India's role in global transformation, saying “India will be at the forefront.” Macron also underscored France's interest in increasing investments in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron on Republic Day in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (File)

The video, captioned, "A look back at an exceptional trip in India" shared by Macron, is a compilation of his visit during this year's 75th Republic Day celebrations, where he served as the chief guest. It features his trip to Jaipur, relishing local cuisine and art hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video also highlights discussions on the bilateral relations between India and France.

“We have got everything to say to a country like India, a democratic power, a demographic, economic and a technological as well, which is going to be front row at the world's transformation,” President Macron said in the video.

Macron's visit to India

Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the French President visited India and served as the chief guest during the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day. This is in our memories forever," Macron said.

Highlighting the strong bilateral ties, the French President said that despite the existing positive relationship between the two nations, there is still significant potential for further collaboration and progress.

"We developed during the past few years a series of cooperations and partnerships in different sectors with your country. And clearly, we want to make more and more investments. Even if the relationship is very good, we can do much more. Everything's good so far," the video stated.

Macron recounted his trip to Jaipur, highlighting the symbolic moments of historical importance shared with Prime Minister Modi. Their discussions in Jaipur covered bilateral relations and global concerns, with both leaders expressing “serious concerns” about potential escalation in the Middle East conflict, including the Red Sea region.

In a joint statement released on the night of January 26, both leaders stressed the importance of preserving freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and underscored the necessity of adhering to international maritime laws.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron additionally reiterated their shared vision for the India-France Strategic Partnership, viewing it as instrumental in fostering economic prosperity and resilience, enhancing national security, and contributing to a sustainable and healthier future for the planet.