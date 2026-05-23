Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India to become biggest arms exporter in 25-30 years, private sector to play crucial role: Rajnath

    Rajnath said India is set to become the biggest weapons exporter in 25-30 years. The union minister was speaking at an event in Shirdi in Maharashtra.

    Updated on: May 23, 2026 5:58 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre aimed to raise the role in private sector in defence production to 50 per cent.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrives at Shirdi airport, in Ahilyanagar. (@CMOMaharashtra X)
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrives at Shirdi airport, in Ahilyanagar. (@CMOMaharashtra X)

    He said India is set to become the biggest weapons exporter in 25-30 years.

    The union minister was speaking after inaugurating an ammunition manufacturing unit at Shirdi, Maharashtra.

    “India was considered weapons importer, no power can now stop it from being biggest exporter in 25-30 years,” Singh said, adding “All have to work together to make India the hub of munitions and automation.”

    He said when the government's vision and private sector's innovation align, then the country reaches new heights, PTI reported.

    “Private sector is not just supplier of nuts and bolts in defence, but also producer of state-of-the-art weapons systems,” he added.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/India To Become Biggest Arms Exporter In 25-30 Years, Private Sector To Play Crucial Role: Rajnath
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes