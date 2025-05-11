India to get a new Brahmos missile hub today: 10 things about the supersonic missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday. The missile was made in BrahMos Aerospace, which is a joint venture between India and Russia,(REUTERS)

A first-of-its-kind Defence Technologies & Test Centre (DTTC), over approximately 22 acres, is set up to accelerate the growth of the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC).

This comes after military tensions with Islamabad, which ended on Saturday after India and Pakistan agreed upon an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea.

India Pakistan live updates: 'Very proud,' says Trump said after India-Pakistan ceasefire

However, despite the ceasefire, the border shared by India and Pakistan, particularly in Jammu, will remain on high alert, said officials on Saturday.

During the heightened tensions, there was significant chatter surrounding India’s BrahMos missile. Pakistan claimed to have destroyed one, a statement that India strongly denied.

Amid the developing situation with Pakistan, here are 10 facts about the Brahmos missile:

1- Brahmos is a two-stage missile with a propellant booster engine as its first stage, which brings it to supersonic speed and then gets separated.

2- The successful maiden test firing of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from Su-30mki was carried out on November 22, 2017.

3- BrahMos missile has a strike range of around 290 km and is described as the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, from land, sea and air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for the country.

4- Made by BrahMos Aerospace, which is a joint venture between India and Russia, are manufactured in India and have a speed of Mach 2.8, which is almost three times the speed of sound.

5- The BrahMos missile operates on a ‘fire-and-forget’ principle - it doesn’t require further guidance after launch.

6- The missile is highly versatile, and its unmatched speed, precision, and power make it the ultimate modern weapon. Developers say that the missile has a strike accuracy rate of 99.99 per cent.

7- It has a low radar signature, making it difficult for enemies to track the weapon when fired.

8- With INS Rajput, the first version of the BrahMos missile system was inducted into the Navy in 2005.

9- In March 2016, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said as per a March 2016 report, 65 per cent of the missile components were imported.

10- According to Atul Dinkar Rane, the MD and CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, the BrahMos supersonic missile has no equivalent in the world.