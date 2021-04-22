IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India to get Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine only by end-May
India's ambassador to Moscow said last week deliveries of Sputnik V to the country were expected to begin this month. (Reuters)
India's ambassador to Moscow said last week deliveries of Sputnik V to the country were expected to begin this month. (Reuters)
india news

India to get Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine only by end-May

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 03:18 PM IST

India will start receiving Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine by end-May, its local distributor Dr. Reddy's Laboratories told Reuters on Thursday, a later than expected schedule that could slow the country's immunisation drive.

"We are targeting to have the first batches imported by (fiscal) Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May," a Dr. Reddy’s spokesman told Reuters.

"Sputnik is going to be made in India in a few months. We expect the India-made vaccine to start being available from the second quarter of the fiscal (year)."

India's ambassador to Moscow said last week deliveries of Sputnik V to the country were expected to begin this month, the TASS news agency reported.

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP