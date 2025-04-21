India to observe 3-day state mourning on passing of Pope Francis

The central government of India on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the passing of Pope Francis, of these, two days will be observed on April 22 and 23, and the third on the pontiff's funeral day. The Vatican earlier in the day confirmed double pneumonia complications as Pope Francis' cause of death. (Reuters)

The pontiff, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced in a video statement on Monday. In his 12-year-long papacy, the Pope suffered various ailments.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement, said, "His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India."

As per the schedule, the two days of state mourning will be April 22, Tuesday, and April 23, Wednesday. The third day of state mourning will be observed on the day of Pope Francis' funeral, the statement added.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the Tricolour is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment.

The Pope's death came just a day after Easter celebrations. The pontiff had on Sunday called for freedom of thought and tolerance in his Easter Sunday address.

His speech read, "There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others." It also condemned the anti-Semitism, and the "dramatic and deplorable" situation in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the Pope's passing and said that he will always be remembered as a "beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world".

The PM shared images of his meeting with the Pope and posted on X, "Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world."

"From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," he added.