Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

India tops number of tourist arrivals to Nepal, US second

PTI |
Published on: Jul 03, 2025 10:17 PM IST

India has always topped the number of visitors coming to Nepal.

India continued to be at the top in the arrival of tourists in Nepal by air in June with 32,662 visitors, as the Himalayan nation welcomed 76,425 tourists, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

An aerial view shows the Boudhanath Stupa (C) in Kathmandu on May 30, 2025.(AFP)
An aerial view shows the Boudhanath Stupa (C) in Kathmandu on May 30, 2025.(AFP)

The US surpassed China, securing second position with 9,696 visitors.

In June, 6,736 Chinese tourists visited Nepal by air followed by Bangladesh with 5,449 and the UK with 2,284 arrivals.

From 2014 to 2020, China was the second largest country generating tourists for Nepal.

However, since 2021, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Nepal has declined with the US emerging as the second largest.

India has always topped the number of visitors coming to Nepal.

In the first six months of the year, Nepal received 5,77,000 tourists by air, which is a 0.91 per cent decline as compared to the same period last year.

In 2024, Nepal welcomed 577,689 tourists by air in the first six months.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India tops number of tourist arrivals to Nepal, US second
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On