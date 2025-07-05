India, Trinidad and Tobago to boost ties in health, digitalisation, agriculture

New Delhi: India and Trinidad and Tobago agreed to ramp up collaboration in healthcare, digital infrastructure and agriculture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Trnidadian counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar focused on development cooperation as an important pillar in bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Trnidadian counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar (PMO)

The two countries signed six agreements during Modi’s visit to the Caribbean nation, the first by an Indian premier since 1999. Trinidad and Tobago was the second destination in Modi’s five-nation tour, and people of Indian-origin make up more than 40% of the country’s population of 1.36 million.

During their talks late on Friday, the two leaders called for greater cooperation on contemporary challenges such as climate change, disaster management and cyber-security. Modi appreciated Trinidad and Tobago’s strong support and solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The two leaders agreed to work together for solidarity among the countries of the Global South and to strengthen India-CARICOM partnership, the external affairs ministry said.

Modi and Bissessar also decided to build an inclusive and forward-looking partnership in healthcare, information and communication technology, trade, agriculture, legal affairs, skill development and sports, according to a joint statement.

“The two leaders acknowledged the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security. They reiterated their strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism. They declared that there could be no justification for terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” the joint statement said.

Both sides emphasised the need for reforms in the UN and Trinidad and Tobago said it will support India’s bid for permanent membership of an expanded Security Council. It was also agreed that India will support Trinidad and Tobago’s candidature for a non-permanent seat in Security Council for 2027-28, while Trinidad and Tobago will support India’s candidature for 2028-29.

The two countries signed six agreements, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Indian pharmacopoeia that will allow closer collaboration in pharmaceuticals and provide improved access for Indian products to markets in Trinidad and Tobago.

An agreement on Indian grant assistance for quick impact projects will strengthen the development cooperation partnership. The two sides also signed an agreement for cultural exchanges for 2025-2028, and three MoUs for cooperation in sports, diplomatic training, and re-establishment of two Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) chairs in Hindi and Indian studies at the University of West Indies.

As part of efforts to expand cooperation in the digital domain, the two sides will explore collaboration in implementing Indian digital public infrastructure solutions, including DigiLocker. Trinidad and Tobago, the first Caribbean country to adopt India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments platform, sought support in digitization of the state land registration system.

The Indian side announced a gift of 2,000 laptops to support Trinidad and Tobago’s flagship educational programme, a gift of agro-machinery worth $1 million to bolster food security, and the donation of 20 haemodialysis units and two sea ambulances. Modi also announced a prosthetic limb camp for 800 individuals will be organised in Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier, while addressing the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, Modi said India will work with its partners to give the Global South its “rightful seat at the right table”, create a fairer world order and ensure reforms of global bodies such as the UN.

Modi, the first Indian premier to address a joint assembly of the Parliament of the Caribbean nation, described terrorism as the enemy of humanity and said India and Trinidad and Tobago must be united to deny terrorism any space.

“It is time for us to work together, to give the Global South its rightful seat at the right table. To ensure climate justice, so that the burden does not fall on those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis. We consider Trinidad and Tobago an important partner in this endeavour,” Modi said.

Also Read: PM says India working to give Global South rightful place

At a time when the world is facing challenges such as climate change, food, health and energy security, and terrorism remains a pressing threat, the “Global South is rising”, Modi said. There are also new challenges in space and cyber security and artificial Intelligence is unlocking new opportunities and risks..

The countries of the Global South “wish to see a new and fairer world order”, he said. Hopes about the realisation of long-pending reforms of the UN have “turned into disappointment” and the “voice of the developing world remains on the margins”, he said. “India has always tried to bridge this gap,” he added.

India brought the concerns of the Global South to the centre of global decision-making during its presidency of the G20 and provided vaccines and medicines to more than 150 countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. India’s development partnerships too are “demand-driven, respectful and without conditions”, Modi said, in an apparent attempt to differentiate India’s role from that of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“Our vision for such inclusive growth does not stop at our borders. We see our development also as a responsibility towards others. And our priority will always be the Global South,” Modi said. India is deepening its relations with Trinidad and Tobago and will encourage businesses to invest more in the Caribbean nation.

“We are also keen to collaborate on other digital innovations. As India develops AI tools to foster growth and development in the Global South, Trinidad and Tobago will be a priority nation for us,” he said.