India endorses Trump-Putin Alaska meet, sees hope for Ukraine conflict end

India on Saturday welcomed the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017.(Reuters)

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said that the meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for peace.

“India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025,” the MEA said.

"This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, “This is not an era of war,” it added.

“India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts.”

Trump-Putin meeting



Trump has announced that he will meet his Russian counterpart next Friday in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The meeting would be the first US-Russia summit since 2021, when former President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.

Ahead of the summit, Trump has said that a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would likely involve “swapping some territories”.

“Nothing easy,” Trump said, according to AP. “But we’re gonna get some back. We’re gonna get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both.”

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that any peace deal with Russia excluding Kyiv would lead to “dead solutions" and that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier”.

“Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work,” Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram.