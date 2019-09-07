India will give befitting reply if attacked, says Venkaiah Naidu

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:28 IST

India has been acting with restraint despite “grave provocations” but if attacked will give a reply the aggressor will be unable to forget, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said Friday, in a veiled warning to Pakistan.

He made the remarks after launching a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office.

The books titled ‘Republican Ethic (vol. 2)’ and ‘Loktantra ke Swar (khand 2)’ have been brought out by the I&B ministry.

Referring to a quote from the books on India’s commitment to protecting the sovereignty of the country through peaceful means, Naidu said India has always strongly adhered to the values of peace and cooperation but warned the country would give a befitting reply to any act of aggression against it. “If you go through the history of India, it was never an aggressor, never attacked any country in spite of being known as ‘vishwaguru’ (world leader), in spite of having maximum GDP, much before others. India never attacked any other country,” Naidu said.

“In spite of grave provocations, you must be seeing in the recent past, we are not doing anything, but if somebody attacks us, we will give a reply to them which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives,” Naidu said, without naming any country.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 05:28 IST